WWE reportedly had plans in the works for MMA Horsewomen member Marina Shafir before she was released this afternoon.

Shafir, who is married to Roderick Strong, appeared on WWE NXT TV with Strong several weeks back when he walked out and said he was “done” with the brand. Strong returned this past week on NXT, in The Diamond Mine, but Shafir was nowhere to be seen.

In an update, WWE reportedly had plans to change Shafir’s ring name, according to PWInsider. There had been some pitches made for Shafir’s new name in recent weeks, and there had been plans in the works for the former MMA fighter. Her release came as a surprise today.

Shafir signed with WWE in May 2018, but never really had a significant run. She last wrestled on WWE 205 Live on January 29, teaming with Zoey Stark for a loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a tournament match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Shafir nor Strong have commented on her WWE release as of this writing.

As noted, WWE also released the following Superstars this afternoon – Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.