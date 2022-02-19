WWE reportedly had plans for 2022 Hall of Famer The Undertaker to appear at Elimination Chamber.

At one point there were plans for Taker to make a non-wrestling appearance at Elimination Chamber, according to PWInsider. Taker did not make the trip back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this time.

The plan was for Taker to make an appearance to celebrate his upcoming induction into the WWE H all of Fame, but the plan was nixed. The idea was for a cameo appearance, and no kind of angle.

WWE did air a lengthy video package on Taker’s career, and the crowd in Jeddah cheered for him as his music played and a Hall of Fame graphic was shown on the big screens. It seemed like the crowd thought Taker might be coming out due to the loud pop that was heard when his theme music began playing.

