Nikkita Lyons is reportedly being groomed for a big run on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

Lyons has developed a strong fanbase on social media ever since she signed with the company late last year. She’s also received significant praise from within WWE.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Lyons has been discussed for a run with the NXT Women’s Title. However, it’s likely that the title run won’t happen for a while, but officials remain high up on Lyons.

Lyons defeated Arianna Grace in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament back in May, but was pulled from the rest of the tournament due to a partial MCL tear and MCL sprain. She returned to the ring on the June 28 NXT show, defeating current NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in a non-title bout.

It was rumored that Lyons was planned to win the Breakout Tournament, but that was never confirmed. The tournament winner, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, is set to cash in her title shot on tonight’s NXT episode as she challenges Rose with the title on the line.

Lyons debuted with a loss to Amari Miller back on the December 31, 2021 edition of WWE 205 Live. She then made her NXT 2.0 debut on February 22, defeating Kayla Inlay. Lyons feuded with Lash Legend after that, and defeated her in two matches.

Lyons was signed back in August after working the WWE SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in Las Vegas. She was formerly known as Faithy J and Faith The Lioness on the indies and in the WOW Women of Wrestling promotion, and was trained by Bambi.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Lyons.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.