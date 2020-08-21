WWE Reportedly Has “Different But Cool” Things Planned for SummerSlam Weekend

WWE reportedly has big plans for SummerSlam Weekend.
Besides the debut of ThunderDome and the usual kind of happenings that come with a loaded weekend like SummerSlam Weekend, @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool.” No specifics were provided.
WWE officials are reportedly treating the debut of ThunderDome as a restart to the product of sorts. It was noted that fans can expect a return or two this weekend, along with some new storyline ideas. This was not mentioned in the report, but it’s been rumored that there will be a big angle with RETRIBUTION this weekend.
Remember to join us for live WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” coverage on Saturday and then live SummerSlam coverage on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.
