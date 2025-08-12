WWE is set to run a main roster premium live event on the same night as AEW’s All Out 2025.

As previously reported, the WWE show will take place on Saturday, September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, while AEW’s All Out is scheduled for Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In an update, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com. Meltzer noted that, as of now, the plan is for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar to headline the September 20 event.

“It can change, but the main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena,” Meltzer said. “So it’s a big one. Which is why Brock’s not in Paris, is because of this. They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that’s where Logan Paul got the gig.”

Cena vs. Logan Paul is scheduled for WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, ahead of the September premium live event.

Lesnar returned to WWE earlier this month at SummerSlam, attacking Cena in his first appearance since his name was mentioned in the lawsuit filed in January 2024 by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

