WWE reportedly has interest in AEW stars Ricky Starks and Daniel Garcia, both whose contracts are close to expiring.

Starks has been absent from AEW television for a few months, with his last appearance taking place on the March 30 episode of AEW Collision. Although there was concern about a potential injury during that match, which led to Top Flight winning instead of Starks and Big Bill, Starks later clarified that he wasn’t injured and couldn’t explain why AEW hasn’t utilized him since.

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed in interviews that he’d like to see Starks return. According to a recent report by Fightful, Starks has only rejected one creative idea in recent months: breaking up with Big Bill and then engaging in a feud. Starks believed that such a feud wouldn’t be beneficial for Big Bill, preferring a more peaceful separation if it were to happen.

Meanwhile, PWInsider.com reports that WWE sources have indicated a clear interest in several AEW stars whose contracts are nearing expiration or who have been off television for a while, including Starks and Daniel Garcia.

The exact timing of Starks’ AEW contract expiration is still unknown, as is whether there have been any formal discussions between him and WWE. Many fans speculate that Starks could eventually make the move to WWE, given his connections there with figures like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.