SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is reportedly set to wrestle intergender matches soon.

A recent report from Better Wrestling Experience noted that there is some truth to rumors on Ripley working matches against male WWE Superstars as this has always been part of the plan for her big ongoing push.

It remains to be seen if Ripley will work just one big Premium Live Event match against a male Superstar, or if she will begin working various male opponents in multiple intergender bouts. Ripley has had confrontations with several top stars in recent months, including Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

It was also said that Ripley’s WWE Money In the Bank opponent or opponents will be revealed soon, confirming that she will have a match on the card.

As noted earlier this weekend, Ripley is reportedly scheduled to have changes made to her title, similar to what we saw with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka on SmackDown. It wasn’t clear if these changes will be made on Monday’s RAW, but WWE is pushing through upgrades to the various titles now.

