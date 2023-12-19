WWE continues its amazing string of partnership deals.

Earlier in the year, the company partnered with the NFL to release commemorative championship belts of all 32 NFL football teams. Now, WWE is planning to do the same thing with the NHL according to WrestleVotes. Fans can “expect NHL championships titles to be available thru Fanatics sometime in the new year.”

On the heels of major success with the NFL in releasing commemorative championship titles of each team, I’m told the WWE & NHL have a deal in place for the same. Expect NHL championships titles to be available thru Fanatics sometime in the new year. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2023

If you missed what the NFL titles looked like you can check that out below.