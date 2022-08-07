According to PW Insider, WWE star T-Bar is potentially going to be repackaged under the new direction of Triple H. The former RETRIBUTION member played a key role in NXT under The Game’s tutelage, where he worked as Dijakovic.

Reports are that T-Bar has been impressing WWE officials lately with his performances on WWE Main Event, which include the company’s recent return to Madison Square Garden where he received a strong response from the New York crowd.

It is not exactly certain what changes would be made to T-Bar’s character, but seeing what Triple H did with Karrion Kross after his main roster debacle things might be looking up for the big man. Stay tuned.