WWE is reportedly interested in signing some of the top Impact Wrestling talents that will be free agents in the near future.

It was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has been making overtures toward some of the top-level Impact wrestlers to find out when their contracts expire.

No names were specified, but we know that Ethan Page has his Impact contract expire at the end of this year. Jake Crist recently became a free agent and Fightful reports that several more wrestlers will see their deals expire in 2021 – current World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Rhino, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan and the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose.

