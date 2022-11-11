WWE is reportedly interested in signing indie star KC Navarro.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December. The company is interested in signing the top indie talent from New Jersey.

Navarro is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion and the NEW LIVE! Champion. He has been wrestling since 2015, and has made appearances for Impact Wrestling, MLW, AEW, CZW, and others.

