The ongoing WWE–TNA partnership continues to create excitement, not just through major crossover appearances but also by shaping WWE’s scouting focus.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE officials are eyeing two current TNA stars – Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. Dave Meltzer wrote,

“Similar to how Jordynne Grace’s involvement in the TNA deal paved her way to WWE, there’s now growing WWE interest in Mike Santana and Joe Hendry.”

Joe Hendry has already appeared several times on WWE NXT, earning strong fan reactions. Meanwhile, Mike Santana, who recently made his TNA return, is reportedly catching the attention of WWE scouts.

With the “forbidden door” between WWE and TNA now wide open — and Jordynne Grace’s successful WWE run as proof — a wave of TNA talent making its way to WWE programming appears increasingly likely.

Two more Superstars have advanced in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, with two major victories on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Jade Cargill punched her ticket to the next round after winning a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way match against Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. Cargill secured the victory by hitting a surprise Jaded on Niven for the pinfall.

Later in the night, Alexa Bliss pulled off a shocking win in another Fatal 4-Way featuring Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae. With Flair applying a submission hold on Fyre, Bliss seized the moment, hitting a quick Sister Abigail on LeRae and scoring the pinfall just before Fyre could tap out.

The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn title matches at SummerSlam. On the men’s side, Randy Orton is set to face Sami Zayn in the semifinals. In the women’s bracket, Jade Cargill will battle Roxanne Perez, while Alexa Bliss awaits the winner of the upcoming match between Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were last held in Saudi Arabia, where GUNTHER defeated Randy Orton to become King of the Ring, and Nia Jax bested Lyra Valkyria to win the Queen of the Ring crown.

WHAT A MATCH!@Jade_Cargill is heading to the Queen of the Ring Semifinals! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tUX1keYeaz — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2025

Chelsea Green was absent from this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, forcing her to miss her scheduled Queen of the Ring qualifying match.

Green had been slated to compete in a Fatal 4-Way against Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Candice LeRae. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was interrupted backstage by Green’s entourage. In a FaceTime call, Green claimed that she couldn’t secure a “suitable flight” to what she called the “one-horse town” of Lexington, Kentucky.

She requested the match be postponed, but Aldis quickly shut that down. Instead, he announced that Alba Fyre — who was available — would take Green’s place in the bout. Despite Green’s protests, Aldis made it clear the decision was final.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue, with the winners earning title shots at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Each brand will hold two Fatal 4-Way qualifiers, leading to interbrand semifinals and finals.