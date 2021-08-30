WWE reportedly issued a memo on Adam Cole’s status to the rest of the company today.

As noted, Cole’s WWE contract expired this past Friday and it was confirmed today that he is no longer with the company, and is 100% a free agent.

WWE officials issued an internal memo this morning advising that Cole is no longer with the company, according to PWInsider. The memo was sent via e-mail.

Cole is free to sign with any promotion he wants, and it is possible that he and WWE agree on a new deal. Fightful Select noted today how WWE sources expect Cole to field various offers from other companies.

Cole signed with WWE in August 2017. He leaves a one-time NXT Champion, the inaugural NXT North American Champion, a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the second NXT Triple Crown Champion. He also won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Kyle O’Reilly, and won 7 NXT Year-End Awards in 2019 and 2020. Cole holds the record for the longest NXT Title reign as his first and only run with the strap was for a recognized 403 days.

