As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have been feuding for weeks now, and the storyline is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent his cousins to RAW to unify the titles. The title unification matches have led to speculation on WWE possibly ending the brand split to merge RAW and SmackDown.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE currently has no plans for RAW and SmackDown to merge. plans can and often do change, but the idea as of this week was that while there will be Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions coming out of WrestleMania Backlash, there will still be two brands, with the champions working both shows, as Reigns has done some since WrestleMania 38.

Below is the current card for the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

