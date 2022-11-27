WWE is reportedly looking at holding a “grand scale” event in India at some point in January of 2023.

According to Sportskeeda, the event will take place in the city of Hyderabad, and will feature a mixture of main roster WWE stars and Indian talent. The report states that the only person slotted in at this time is former two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre, who recently appeared in India this year for a Bollywood project.

It is not currently known how the event will be broadcast, or if it will be related in anyway to the WWE Superstar Spectacle that took place from the ThunderDome back in 2021.