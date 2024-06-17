WWE may be looking to expand its working relationship with other wrestling companies.

Over the past year WWE has worked with TNA, AJPW, GCW, Marigold, and now Pro Wrestling NOAH. This was a major change from the Vince McMahon era, who did work with former promotions in the past but put the entire focus on WWE in the end. Now it appears that WWE seeks more collaboration.

According to Lucha Libre Online, WWE is looking to form a partnership with promotions in Mexico and Puerto Rico. This could include alliances with CMLL, AAA, or IWA and more. WWE has continued to expand its premium live events to foreign audiences so a pairing with bases in hot wrestling areas like Mexico and Puerto Rico could only further its reach.