WWE Reportedly Looking To Shut Down NXT UK Following #SpeakingOut Allegations

According to Sportskeeda, WWE is looking to shut down their NXT UK brand following a large number of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault allegations made against stars in the division in what is being referred to as the #SpeakingOut movement. As of this writing, only Travis Banks and Ligero have been released from their contracts, but WWE continue to monitor the other wrestlers who have been accused, including former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin.
The report also mentions the financial burden of keeping NXT UK running. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand was not drawing well for their scheduled tapings aside from their Takeover specials, nor was BT Sport paying much for the product.
The current NXT UK champion WALTER has stated in the past that he’d like to remain working the European circuit as opposed to the main roster WWE brand, but with operations still shutdown from the viral outbreak, all things are up in the air. Even if a shutdown of NXT UK does occur, there’s a good chance that the roster could remain with WWE.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea