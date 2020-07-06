WWE Reportedly Makes Decision on SummerSlam

After a few months of rumors and speculation, the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is now set for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

SummerSlam Weekend was originally planned for the TD Garden in Boston, MA but plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. PWInsider now reports that WWE officials have decided on the location and that will be the Performance Center, where they have been taping from since the COVID-19 outbreak hit back in March.

WWE also had SmackDown, WWE NXT “Takeover: Boston” and the post-SummerSlam RAW scheduled for Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh first announced back in May that the city would not allow any large gatherings to be held through the end of the summer due to the pandemic.

This will be the first time that SummerSlam has not been held in an arena or stadium. It’s been reported that WWE officials did not want to hold their second biggest event of the year at the Performance Center, but it looks like they now have no other option. WrestleMania 36 was also held at the Performance Center this year and taped ahead of time. There is no word yet on if SummerSlam will air live.

The updated WWE schedule through late August was posted last week at this link and it was noted that Takeover was still on the books for Orlando, as was the pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.