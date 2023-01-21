WWE has reportedly made a major change to this Monday’s Raw 30th Anniversary show.

According to PW Insider, the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, which was going to feature members of the Dynasty praising Roman Reigns, has been cut and will now be replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” Reports are that this change was made due to the events that occurred on last night’s SmackDown.

Aside from this segment change Raw 30th Anniversary is still set to feature a ton of legendary names like Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and more. Stay tuned for any more updates on the show.