According to a new report from BodySlam+ on Patreon, WWE is said to be undergoing a significant creative shake-up following months of fan backlash and criticism over the company’s storytelling direction throughout 2025.

Per the report, several internal meetings have taken place in recent days, with WWE executives and members of the creative department discussing how to refine the company’s approach to long-term booking and week-to-week television. Sources close to the situation note that these discussions are centered around enhancing narrative cohesion and restoring fan engagement, with WWE leadership emphasizing the need for a “more consistent and emotionally rewarding” product as the company moves toward 2026.

The reshuffling reportedly involves adjustments to the creative team structure, including a mix of internal promotions and outside additions aimed at freshening up the company’s creative output. While WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James will continue to oversee Friday Night SmackDown as its lead creative voice, new personnel are being integrated into the blue brand’s writing team. The goal is to “make the show more enjoyable and character-driven” moving forward. James, who was appointed co-lead writer of SmackDown alongside John Swikata earlier this year, is expected to play a central role in this next phase of creative restructuring.

Despite WWE and parent company TKO Group Holdings continuing to post record-breaking financial numbers in 2025, sources note there’s been a growing acknowledgment internally that creative satisfaction among fans hasn’t matched the company’s business success. Executives are said to be keenly aware of this disparity and are now prioritizing a renewed focus on storytelling depth, continuity, and fan investment.

As WWE prepares to close out 2025 and head into WrestleMania season and beyond, the company’s immediate objective is clear – to deliver more compelling, emotionally resonant storylines that better connect with audiences and strengthen the long-term creative vision across all brands.