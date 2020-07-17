WWE Reportedly Moved Randy Orton and Big Show Match To Raw To Help With Declining Ratings

Randy Orton and The Big Show are set to meet in an unsanctioned matchup on this upcoming Monday’s episode of Raw.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE’s decision to have the highly-anticipated bout on Raw instead of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view is due to the show’s declining viewership. This past week they drew an average of 1.51 million viewers, the lowest recorded rating in the program’s history.

The report speculates that adding Orton and Big Show to Sunday’s card won’t add any new WWE Network subscribers, but could help boost the Monday ratings considering how much the angle has been built. Their feud began shortly after Orton’s victory over Edge at WWE Backlash, which was billed as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”

Stay tuned.