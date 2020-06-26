WWE Reportedly Moves RAW Taping to Saturday

Today’s WWE RAW taping at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has reportedly been nixed.
WWE was set to tape tonight’s SmackDown and Monday’s RAW today at the Performance Center but John Pollock of POST Wrestling noted on Twitter that multiple sources have said the RAW taping has been canceled.
There’s no word yet on why today’s RAW taping was nixed, but it has reportedly been postponed until tomorrow, Saturday. Monday’s RAW was originally scheduled to be taped later today after SmackDown taped, but as of 2pm ET they were still in the middle of the SmackDown taping. PWInsider also speculated that WWE Main Event will be taped today.
POST also reported that WWE was scheduled to tape one match to air on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. The plan before was to then tape the following week’s TV episodes on Saturday.
It was also noted that WWE talent and staff underwent additional COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday of this week for the tapings.
The taping for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode is currently in progress. Stay tuned for updates.
