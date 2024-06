Big news for WWE.

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is nearing a multi-event deal with the Indiana Sports Corp, which will bring major events to the state, including the Royal Rumble in 2025. The deal is likely to include a future WrestleMania and SummerSlam event, both that would take place at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This year’s WWE WrestleMania XL took place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. SummerSlam will take place from Cleveland, Ohio.