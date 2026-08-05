Brie Bella has shared more details about the shoulder injury she suffered during her match at WWE SummerSlam, revealing there was discussion about stopping the bout after she was hurt.

Brie teamed with Nikki Bella and Paige against Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid, Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) at the premium live event. The injury occurred early in the match, though Brie continued long enough to help Nikki’s planned comeback before eventually being limited for the remainder of the contest.

Speaking on her vlog (see video below), Brie explained that despite being in significant pain, she was determined to stay in the match.

“What’s even crazier, some of the girls were talking about this: when you broke your ankle, you continued the match, and then I broke my shoulder,” she said. “It’s so funny because we’re people pleasers, but the whole time in my head I’m like ‘No, I gotta stay in so Nikki can get the hot tag.’”

Brie added that WWE officials and those around ringside were urging her to stay down and even considered ending the match early.

“They were telling me ‘Stay down,’ they were thinking about calling the match, and I’m like ‘No, no, no,'” she continued. “Even though I was in crazy pain, all I could think about was ‘Nikki gotta hit that comeback.’”

According to Brie, she immediately knew something was wrong with her shoulder and said she felt the break as it happened. She noted that she was unable to do much for the rest of the match because she had no strength in her right shoulder, the arm she uses for most of her strikes and offense.

Following the bout, Nikki turned on Paige, while Brie was visibly favoring her injured shoulder and did not participate in the post-match attack.

Also during the vlog, Brie Bella addressed severity of the injury and her WWE return status.