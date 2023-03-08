WWE apparently nixed an angle from Monday’s RAW due to what happened with AEW World Champion MJF at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

As noted, MJF threw a cup of water on a young fan during the Revolution main event, which didn’t sit well with the fan’s mother. The kid was brought backstage to meet wrestlers and will be attending Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, to try and make up for the unplanned moment. AEW President Tony Khan noted in the post-show press conference that he had a long, serious talk with MJF about what happened. You can click here for related photos and videos, along with comments from MJF and Khan.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that original plans for Monday’s RAW called for a segment that would have seen a wrestler throw a drink into the face of another wrestler.

However, throughout the day there were some people backstage who heard of the planned segment, and thought it would be a shot at AEW, or a reference to what MJF did at Revolution. The segment was then nixed.

It was confirmed the segment was already in the RAW script that was sent to many people within WWE even before AEW Revolution hit the air, as much of the RAW creative was done before Revolution began. The nixed RAW segment had nothing to do with Revolution, but it was speculated that the scene was dropped due to the MJF spot.

