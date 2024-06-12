WWE potentially making a change.
According to WrestleVotes, a press conference may no longer be taking place after this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event. Instead, a ‘Post Show’ gathering will take place to recap the event. It is unknown if media in attendance will be able to ask questions, nor is it stated whether this will be the routine going forward
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 12, 2024