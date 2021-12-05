Top wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed some information regarding WWE SmackDown’s holiday taping schedule on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Highlights can be found below.

-There will be no live episode of SmackDown on FOX on New Year’s Eve (Friday December 31st), and instead a “year in review” show will be aired. Not only that, but the show will be aired on FS1 and not FOX due to FOX’s New Year’s Eve programming.

-The decision to not have a live episode was made by Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Kevin Dunn, as they did not feel it necessary since the show was on FS1.

-The original plan was for SmackDown to take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina, WWE removed that venue from their upcoming schedule.