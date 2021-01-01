WWE is reportedly out of “talent hoarding” mode now.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that several new WWE contracts were offered in id-late 2020 that were said to be “disappointing” in comparison to those handed out the year before.

WWE was giving out huge money contracts in 2019, in an effort to retain talent with all of the money that was being spent in pro wrestling at the time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many within WWE have said that the company is out of “talent hoarding” mode. As a result, many of the contract offers have been well below what was offered the year before.

This change in offers has led to at least a half dozen wrestlers shuffling their feet or outright passing on signing new contracts that were presented to them. Some have said they are opting to wait until things get “more normal” to improve their situation. WWE officials are said to be open to this idea as well. This strategy reportedly applies to wrestlers across each brand.

