WWE is apparently planning to offer contracts to some of the recent main roster call-ups soon.

It’s been reported that some of the recent call-ups from WWE NXT were not given new contracts when they were brought to RAW or SmackDown. Now Fightful Select reports that there have been several call-ups in recent weeks who were told that they would be discussing new deals soon. The deals had not been offered yet, but the talents were told that they’d be discussing new contracts soon.

It was noted that WWE’s rationale behind not offering new contracts was that travel and the schedule was already significantly reduced to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cutbacks were also happening.

It was also said that money associated with these new contracts is “way, way below” what wrestlers were being offered last year.

