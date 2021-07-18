News surfaced over the last week that former Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch might potentially be making a return at this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, which would mark The Man’s first appearance with the WWE since she took time off to have a baby. However, a new report states there is the possibility of another return this evening.

According to WrestleVotes, as of a few weeks ago WWE was planning a “big time surprise” for Money In The Bank, with the tweet hinting that the surprise is the return of John Cena, who has not been seen on WWE programming since his Firefly Funhouse matchup against The Fiend back at WrestleMania 36. While there have been rumors surfacing regarding Cena’s SummerSlam plans, an appearance at Money In The Bank was never in the cards.

As always plans could change but the first major WWE pay per view back in front of a live crowd (Mania 37 aside) would make sense for a big name to return. Who that name(s) are remains to be seen.