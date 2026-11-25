Drew McIntyre’s WWE return is reportedly right around the corner.

And when “The Scottish Warrior” does return, he is expected to stick around for a while.

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A session, an update surfaced regarding McIntyre’s ongoing absence from WWE television, with the former WWE Champion expected to return before the end of 2026.

Additionally, the belief is that whatever WWE has planned for McIntyre upon his return will carry him through WrestleMania 43, as opposed to another stop-and-start run with the company.

“As far as Drew McIntyre, it’s soon. It’s by the end of the year,” the report stated. “Whatever he does is gonna be prolonged enough to take him through WrestleMania. It’s not like he’s back, and it’s gonna be start and stop again. It’s close for Drew.”