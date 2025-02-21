Another interesting story has surfaced out of the blue heading into tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

As noted, the company opened eyes on Thursday night when they announced that The Rock will be making his return to WWE television on the February 21 blue brand program, which emanates from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Heading into tonight’s show, rumors have circulated regarding The Rock being expected to announce WrestleMania 42 taking place from New Orleans, LA. in 2026.

In an update, Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE is planning to hold a live press conference on all of their digital and social platforms after the conclusion of tonight’s live three-hour WWE SmackDown on USA Network broadcast.

Whether the post-show press conference is related to the expected WrestleMania 42 location announcement remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.