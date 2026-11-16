WWE could be preparing for a major investment in the future of NXT.

According to a new report from the Orlando Business Journal, WWE is pursuing approximately $7 million in city incentives as part of plans to develop a new 98,000-square-foot facility in Orlando, Florida.

The proposed building would reportedly serve as a regional headquarters and training center for WWE NXT operations, potentially providing the company with an expanded home for its developmental system.

The project is also expected to create 50 new jobs in the city if it moves forward.

WWE has operated its current Performance Center in nearby Winter Park, Florida, since July 2013. The facility has served as the primary training location for aspiring WWE Superstars and currently hosts NXT television broadcasts.

It remains unclear when construction on the proposed facility could begin or whether WWE intends to relocate its existing Performance Center operations entirely.