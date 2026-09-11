Ivy Nile and Jordynne Grace could be paired together upon their return to WWE television.

Nile and Grace have both been absent from WWE programming for an extended period, but there have reportedly been creative plans for the two to form a tag team.

The idea was pitched earlier this year and progressed far enough that vignettes were filmed over the summer. Those vignettes were reportedly produced with the hope of airing sometime in September.

Neither Nile nor Grace is believed to be dealing with an injury, with both simply waiting for creative plans to move forward.

Nile’s current WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in October. Grace, meanwhile, is said to have multiple years remaining on her WWE deal.

There is also speculation within WWE that the planned team could be connected to the company’s recent trademark filing for “Iron Built.”