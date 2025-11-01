The global expansion of WWE’s developmental brand appears to be taking another major step forward.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, internal plans are being discussed for members of the WWE NXT women’s division to embark on a tour of Japan in 2026. The move would mirror the men’s NXT roster, which completed a successful tour of the country earlier this year, signaling WWE’s continued push to expose its younger talent to international audiences and styles.

While the project is still in the early planning stages, sources note that WWE officials have explored potential partnerships with Japanese promotions to help make the tour a reality. Among the names floated in conversations are Pro Wrestling NOAH and Marigold, though no formal agreements have been reached at this time. Those familiar with the situation emphasized that everything remains “fluid but promising” as WWE looks to strengthen ties with Japan’s vibrant wrestling scene.

The company’s outreach to the Japanese market has ramped up significantly in recent months. In addition to top WWE main roster stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Omos making appearances for NOAH — with Omos even capturing tag team gold during his run — NXT talent has also begun to make their presence felt abroad.

Several developmental names have competed in Japan through exchange programs and international tournaments, part of WWE’s broader strategy to give its up-and-coming performers authentic global experience before transitioning them to the main roster. Currently, NXT standouts Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are preparing for a major opportunity overseas, as they are scheduled to challenge for the GHC Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks.

The exchange has gone both ways, too — with Japanese competitors like Yoshiki Inamura enjoying strong showings in NXT earlier this year, showcasing WWE’s willingness to embrace cross-promotional talent exchanges when the timing is right.