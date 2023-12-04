An update on one of WWE’s latest unlikely tag team.

Grayson Waller and former United States Champion Austin Theory were randomly paired together a couple of months ago, but now it appears WWE plans on keeping the two together. According to WrestleVotes, there is tremendous support for Waller and Theory to remain a team with the report suggesting that both men will benefit greatly from tagging in the long run. It is also noted that their team is expected to play a huge role in programming through WrestleMania 40.

Waller made splashes on the WWE roster when he went toe-to-toe with John Cena in a promo segment at this year’s Money In The Bank. Meanwhile, Theory has also had a big year, securing a huge victory over Cena at WrestleMania 39 and continuing his dominance until he eventually lost the title to Rey Mysterio.

