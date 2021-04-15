Last weekend WWE held their WrestleMania 37 pay per view from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, a two-night event that saw the return of the WWE Universe, as well as a number of title changes and big moments.

According to WrestleVotes, backstage the show was considered a success, with the report mentioning that everything ran smoothly aside from the weather delay on night one, and that there were plenty of positive comments at the weekend’s conclusion.

The report also adds that WWE is currently planning to return to their traditional one-night WrestleMania format beginning with next year’s Showcase of the Immortals, which is currently set to take place from AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Dallas Texas.