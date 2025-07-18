A WWE tag team may be on the verge of breaking up, with plans reportedly in motion for a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, set for August 2 and 3.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an early version of the SummerSlam card includes Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one match.

This proposed matchup has reportedly been on the table for the past three weeks, indicating that Bliss and Flair will split before the premium live event.

Although the two have recently teamed up, their partnership has been marked by visible tension despite their in-ring success.

At WWE Evolution 2, Bliss and Flair challenged for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships but came up short in their bid to win the titles.

Neither woman competed at last year’s SummerSlam—Bliss was out on maternity leave, while Flair was recovering from an injury sustained in December 2023.

Travis Scott was last seen at WrestleMania 41, where he played a pivotal role in helping John Cena capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite being involved with top names like The Rock, Cena, and Jey Uso, Scott hasn’t made another appearance since that night.

His absence has sparked widespread speculation within the wrestling world, especially after his involvement in Cena’s controversial heel turn — which received significant backlash. With SummerSlam fast approaching, fans have been wondering whether Scott might return to assist Cena in his feud with Cody Rhodes.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently shared some insight into the situation. He said,

“He doesn’t like to commit to anything. He goes half-in and tries other projects at the same time. And since he’s a personal client of Ari, everyone tried to accommodate until it just became too much to deal with. I heard he was ‘not a quick learner for the business.’”

Reports suggest WWE had long-term plans for Scott to feature throughout Cena’s heel run, but those ideas were scrapped due to concerns over his work ethic. As things stand, Scott’s appearance at WrestleMania 41 may have been a one-time deal, rather than the start of a recurring role in WWE programming.