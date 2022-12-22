WWE’s return to India has reportedly been postponed.

As we’ve noted, WWE has planned to return to India for a big live event on Wednesday, January 18 from the 5,000-seat Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The event was scheduled to be a SmackDown brand show, and while most of the wrestlers in action were expected to be blue brand Superstars, the roster was likely to feature various Indian and international talents.

In an update, a new report from WrestleVotes notes that the planned WWE live event in India has been postponed for unspecified reasons.

Furthermore, it was recently reported by Ringside News how WWE’s return to India had “a lot to do with TV,” perhaps a reference to local TV deals.

This was to be WWE’s first live event in India since December 2017. It’s believed that the event was to be taped for the local market and for Peacock/WWE Network, but that was never confirmed.

It was previously reported that quite a few WWE talents were excited for the return to India because of the feeling that the live crowd atmosphere will be something special. WWE reportedly had big plans for Indus Sher at the event.

