According to Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s virtual presence at the Thunderdome during Friday’s episode of SmackDown was done to help boost television ratings for the blue-brand, as well as put some wheels in motion for the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

The report notes that Chairman Vince McMahon “could care less what anyone thinks of him using Goldberg,” a clear indication that the former two-time Universal champion may be heading for another marquee matchup, possibly with his original Mania opponent Roman Reigns. He’s already appeared for WWE twice this year (SuperShowdown and WrestleMania 36), which he’s stated in the past is the minimum number of appearances he has to make under his current contract.

Goldberg did tease his appearance at the ThunderDome on social media prior to the show beginning, but has yet to clarify what his future holds.

Stay tuned.