WWE is preparing to sign a number of wrestlers to contracts in the near future.

The company continues to expand its international talent pool following this year’s UK Tryouts, with several standout competitors reportedly on the verge of signing deals.

As we reported on May 19, Zozaya was being eyed by WWE following the recent UK recruitment event. An update on May 20 revealed that Aigle Blanc and Mike D Vecchio are also close to finalizing agreements with the company. Additional sources have confirmed that all three athletes — Blanc, Vecchio, and Zozaya — are expected to officially join WWE, with Zozaya in particular slated to sign in September.

According to those familiar with the situation, WWE intends for these new recruits to begin with the company later this year, targeting a September start date. We’re told James Amner is overseeing the contract process for the trio.

Beyond those names, it’s believed that at least one more signing could be in the works. However, at this time, there’s been no confirmation regarding any UK-based talent finalizing deals.

Meanwhile, Goldenboy Santos — another name that’s drawn interest — is currently sidelined with an injury. While WWE reportedly remains interested in him, a signing is not expected in the immediate future.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the aforementioned WWE signings continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)