WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Performance Center Coach D-Von Dudley was reportedly pulled from a recent ECW tribute show.

Battleground Championship Wrestling hosted a “Tribute to The Extreme” show at the 2300 Arena (fka ECW Arena) in Philadelphia this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Dudley was scheduled to appear at the pre-show convention, then during the main event between Matt Cardona and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

However, WWE pulled Dudley from the show. The promoter says they received a legal letter from WWE this past Thursday, and that the company was upset about BCW playing off the ECW intellectual property, which has been owned by WWE for some years.

The promotion says Dudley personally reached out to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to try and reverse the edict, but he was still pulled.

It was announced during the show that BCW plans to make “Tribute to The Extreme” an annual event every December. The event featured several ECW Originals, and was headlined by Rhino vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, plus Juventud Guerrera vs. Super Crazy. Sabu, Bill Alfonso, Tod Gordon, The Sandman, Raven, Shane Douglas, and many others also appeared.