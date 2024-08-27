WWE has re-signed two main roster Superstars to new contracts.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo of Legado Del Fantasma have both reportedly signed on the dotted line on new contracts to remain with World Wrestling Entertainment for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this year it was reported that the WWE contracts of Angel and Berto were set to expire by the end of August.

Angel has since confirmed that he has re-signed with WWE, and in another update, Fightful Select is reporting that Berto has re-signed with the company as well.

Berto reportedly re-signed with WWE around the same time that Angel did, and both are said to be multi-year contracts.

As of this writing, the two are expected to remain a duo, and will continue to appear on WWE programming as part of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez.