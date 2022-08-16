WWE officials are reportedly heating up their talent acquisition efforts by reaching out to plenty of talent across the world now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that one situation may come as a big surprise as a source close to AEW reports that a notable AEW wrestler, who is known to be under contract, has informed AEW management that WWE reached out to them about potentially signing with the company.

The talent reportedly made it clear that they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher-ups deserved to know of the offer. The wrestler also told AEW management that they have no desire to leave the company.

There’s no word yet on who the wrestler is or who the WWE officials is that reached out, but word is that this was a member of WWE’s Talent Relations department that contacted the AEW talent. The source close to AEW indicated that they referred the call from WWE to their representation instead of speaking directly with WWE. The actual wrestler confirmed the claim, though they wished to remain anonymous for now.

It was noted by other sources familiar with the situation that there was no mistaking the performer was already under a full-time deal with AEW.

Triple H has brought back several names to WWE in recent weeks following the retirement of Vince McMahon, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and Dexter Lumis, while also extending the IYO SKY’s contract.

