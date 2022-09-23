WWE officials reportedly reached out to Malakai Black.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Black is one of the AEW talents that WWE reached out to, despite Black being signed to a 5-year deal with AEW at the time.

When WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over following the retirement of former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, the company reportedly contacted a number of former WWE talents. AEW recently contacted WWE to warn them about contract tampering.

The new report from the Observer also confirms that Black was not the only person in AEW to ask for his release at that time.

Coming out of All Out, it was reported that Black received a conditional release from AEW as he wanted to take time off to deal with personal issues. There had been talk of Black possibly being done with the business, but he addressed the rumors after a Prestige Wrestling indie event on September 17, and promised he was not saying goodbye. Black then issued a lengthy Instagram statement on his status and future.

