Solo Sikoa’s recent work is reportedly earning plenty of praise behind the scenes in WWE, with his current on-screen direction potentially leading to a change in creative plans.

According to a source within WWE creative, there has been significant praise internally for Sikoa’s performances in recent weeks. One person reportedly pointed to the natural charisma that Sikoa has displayed backstage for years, noting that it’s something many within the company have long recognized.

That sentiment appears to be shared by others in the locker room as well. One WWE talent reportedly described Sikoa as one of the funniest personalities behind the scenes and said they’re happy to finally see him getting the opportunity to showcase more of that side of his personality on television.

The report also notes that Sikoa’s current babyface run was originally expected to be a short-term creative direction rather than a long-term character shift.

However, with Sikoa receiving a strong reaction from fans in recent weeks, there is now said to be internal speculation that those original plans could be revisited. While nothing has reportedly been finalized, the positive reception to his recent performances has led to discussion that his current run could end up lasting longer than initially expected.

Solo Sikoa appears every Friday night on WWE’s blue brand. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)