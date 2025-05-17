Queen of the Ring, a biopic chronicling the life and career of wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, premiered in theaters on March 7. The film featured crossover promotion with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), boasting performances from Kamille and Toni Storm, with Naomi also appearing in a supporting role.

Following its initial release, the film returned to select theaters in May and is now available on-demand.

As part of the promotional campaign, the film’s official social media account stirred controversy by posting, “The movie the WWE doesn’t want you to see.”

When asked why WWE would allegedly oppose the film, the account responded the following,

“You should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events — we agreed to the financial deal — then they pulled us out last minute. This is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior. Perhaps we’ll expand on the intel.”

The movie the WWE doesn’t want you to see. Based on a true story 🤼‍♀️ certified fresh 🍅 by critics and audiences 🍿 – See QUEEN OF THE RING tonight at home on Apple, Amazon or Fandango. https://t.co/oLIaM2fikU pic.twitter.com/xdr8Gt1TeI — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025

you should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events, we agreed to the financial deal then they pulled us out last minute..this is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior.. perhaps we will expand on… — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025

Zelina Vega reached a major milestone in her WWE career when she captured her first singles title. On the April 25th episode of WWE SmackDown, Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become just the second-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Following her win, Vega appeared on HOT 97, where she reflected on this achievement and other key moments in her journey — including her memorable match at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

At that event, Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She recalled initially being told the match would be brief, with the goal of showcasing Ripley’s dominance. Months later, it was confirmed that the original plan was for a quick bout, but it was extended due to Vega’s growing popularity and her strong in-ring performances. She said,

“Backlash 2023, against Rhea Ripley — honestly, it was one of the most amazing feelings of my life, not just my career. And I didn’t even expect it to be. It wasn’t supposed to happen like that, which I think made it even more special. I remember hearing, ‘It’s going to be a quick match. You’re just there to help put over her strength,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, whatever…’”

Vega also revealed a personal connection with Ripley, adding, “She’s actually my weirdo neighbor now — she literally moved next door. We do random cosplay stuff together. But honestly, if I had to share that moment with anyone, I’m glad it was her. It couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Zelina Vega is hopeful that WWE will return to Puerto Rico.

At WWE Backlash 2023, the company brought a major pay-per-view to Puerto Rico, with Zelina Vega and Damian Priest both featured in prominent roles. Now, it appears that both superstars are eager for WWE to head back to the island.

In a recent appearance on the “Good Karma Wrestling” podcast, Vega shared that Damian Priest has been actively advocating for another WWE event to be held in Puerto Rico. She said,

“Genuinely, I would love that. I would love it. I know Damian has been pushing for it too. So we’re really, really trying to get it together. But yeah, I just, I can’t wait. I know that there has to be another event in Puerto Rico. Like there just has to be. Like that crowd was just, I’d like to say second to none because I’ve never felt like, you know, again, I talk about how The Rock says the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment, but I didn’t know what that meant until that day. Like that day was, That was my WrestleMania. That was like the craziest moment. Not just my wrestling career, but like one of my life. It’s crazy to have been a part of that. I just, I really hope, I really hope that there’s gonna be something, even if it’s just in the next year or so, I’d love to go back to Puerto Rico.”