WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Rose has been released from her contract, but no other details are available as of this writing.

UPDATE: You can click here for new details on why WWE released Rose.

Rose dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the main event of last night’s show, ending her 413-day reign.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Rose’s post-match reaction to the title loss, and the fan chant she received.

Rose first began working with WWE for the sixth season of Tough Enough in June 2015. She began working NXT after signing a five year contract following the Tough Enough finale. Rose made it to the main roster in November 2017, but returned to NXT in July 2021 to lead Toxic Attraction. The second NXT run was the most successful stretch for Rose in WWE.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Rose’s WWE departure.

