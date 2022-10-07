WWE has reportedly released Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel was released by the company earlier this week, according to PWInsider. There was some speculation on Nigel’s WWE future after he was not assigned to a commentary team when the new changes were announced on Thursday, but some speculated that he may be up for a role with WWE NXT Europe when it launches in 2023.

McGuinness was hired by WWE in late 2016 after being recommended by Michael Cole. Since then he’s done commentary work for NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, Main Event, and most recently NXT Level Up.

The former Desmond Wolfe of TNA was furloughed in 2020 due to budget cuts, but he returned to work later that year. WWE released “Chasing The Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story” in 2019, a documentary that covered his journey to WWE, which you can see footage from below.

McGuinness, a former ROH World Champion, has not publicly commented on the departure as of this writing.

As noted, WWE also released Jimmy Smith this week.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

