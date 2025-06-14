WWE is gearing up for a return to Mexico.

During a concert held on Friday night at Arena Monterrey in Mexico, it was announced that a WWE Supershow will be coming to the venue in July.

“At the concert tonight in Arena Monterrey, a list of upcoming events mentions a WWE Supershow: Mexico on Sunday July 27 in Arena Monterrey,” wrote Lucha Blog. “This is probably meant to be a TripleMania Regia announcement.”

The Lucha Libre outlet continued, “WWE’s pattern is Saturday shows in Mexico City, Sunday shows in Monterrey, which would mean WWE may announce a date for Arena Ciudad de Mexico on July 26th in the next few days.”

As previously reported, WWE’s recently acquired AAA promotion is heading to Arena Monterrey tomorrow night, June 15, with AAA TripleMania: Regia.